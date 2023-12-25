Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday at 1:00 PM ET, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Isiah Pacheco Touchdown Odds

Pacheco Odds to Score First TD: +460

Pacheco Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Zamir White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +1000

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +470

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Travis Kelce - - 67.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 269.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) - Isiah Pacheco - 63.5 (-113) 25.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 67.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 18.5 (-113) Justin Watson - - 20.5 (-113)

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 64.5 (-113) Jakobi Meyers - - 40.5 (-113) Hunter Renfrow - - 20.5 (-113) Michael Mayer - - 24.5 (-114) Aidan O'Connell 204.5 (-113) - -

