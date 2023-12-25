Isiah Pacheco was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. All of Pacheco's stats can be found on this page.

Pacheco has season stats which include 779 rushing yards on 176 carries (4.4 per attempt) and six touchdowns, plus 33 receptions on 38 targets for 209 yards.

Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Chiefs have one other running back on the injury report this week: Jerick McKinnon (DNP/groin): 21 Rush Att; 60 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 25 Rec; 192 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Pacheco 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 176 779 6 4.4 38 33 209 1

Pacheco Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 19 89 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Raiders 15 55 2 5 34 0 Week 13 @Packers 18 110 1 3 13 0

