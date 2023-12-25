Will Noah Gray pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Gray has hauled in 24 passes (31 targets) for 283 yards (21.8 per game), and he has two TDs this season.

Gray has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 13 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Noah Gray Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 34 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 30 0 Week 13 @Packers 1 1 2 1 Week 15 @Patriots 2 2 37 0

