The Chicago Bulls (13-18) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) as just 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 118 - Hawks 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-1.0)

Bulls (-1.0) Pick OU: Over (233.5)



Over (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.0

The Bulls' .484 ATS win percentage (15-16-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .241 mark (7-22-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Chicago (5-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (38.5%) than Atlanta (5-11) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (31.2%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Chicago does it less often (58.1% of the time) than Atlanta (65.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 5-10, while the Bulls are 6-6 as moneyline favorites.

Bulls Performance Insights

While the Bulls rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 110 (fourth-worst), they rank ninth in the league with 112.4 points given up per contest.

Chicago is pulling down 42.5 rebounds per game (22nd-ranked in league). It is giving up 44.8 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Bulls haven't posted many assists this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 23.7 assists per contest.

Chicago ranks third-best in the NBA by averaging only 11.5 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks seventh in the league (14 per contest).

So far this year, the Bulls are making 12.2 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.6% (17th-ranked) from three-point land.

