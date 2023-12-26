Bulls vs. Hawks December 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (9-16) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bulls vs. Hawks Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games
- December 23 at home vs the Cavaliers
- December 18 at the 76ers
- December 20 at home vs the Lakers
- December 16 at the Heat
- December 14 at the Heat
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic posts 16.4 points, 10.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor.
- DeMar DeRozan averages 22.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Coby White averages 16.7 points, 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Patrick Williams posts 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Andre Drummond puts up 6.1 points, 6.9 boards and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Trae Young gets the Hawks 26.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 10.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Dejounte Murray is averaging 20 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He's sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
- The Hawks are receiving 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while posting 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Saddiq Bey is putting up 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulls vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Hawks
|109.1
|Points Avg.
|122.2
|113.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.8
|44.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|36.3%
|Three Point %
|37%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.