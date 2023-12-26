Bulls vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (13-18) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) as just 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The point total is 234.5 for the matchup.
Bulls vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-1.5
|234.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in four of 31 games this season.
- Chicago has an average point total of 222.4 in its matchups this year, 12.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bulls have a 15-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago has won six, or 50%, of the 12 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Chicago has won six of its 12 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Bulls.
Bulls vs Hawks Additional Info
Bulls vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|4
|12.9%
|110
|232.7
|112.4
|235.3
|220.7
|Hawks
|21
|72.4%
|122.7
|232.7
|122.9
|235.3
|238.4
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls are 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Bulls have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.
- When playing at home, Chicago has a worse record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-7-0).
- The Bulls score 110 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 122.9 the Hawks give up.
- Chicago is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 122.9 points.
Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|15-16
|5-8
|18-13
|Hawks
|7-22
|5-11
|19-10
Bulls vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Bulls
|Hawks
|110
|122.7
|27
|3
|5-0
|7-18
|4-1
|12-13
|112.4
|122.9
|9
|27
|14-13
|3-0
|13-14
|3-0
