The Chicago Bulls (13-18) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) as just 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The point total is 234.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -1.5 234.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in four of 31 games this season.

Chicago has an average point total of 222.4 in its matchups this year, 12.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls have a 15-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has won six, or 50%, of the 12 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Chicago has won six of its 12 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

Bulls vs Hawks Additional Info

Bulls vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 4 12.9% 110 232.7 112.4 235.3 220.7 Hawks 21 72.4% 122.7 232.7 122.9 235.3 238.4

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls are 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

The Bulls have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.

When playing at home, Chicago has a worse record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-7-0).

The Bulls score 110 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 122.9 the Hawks give up.

Chicago is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 122.9 points.

Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Bulls and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 15-16 5-8 18-13 Hawks 7-22 5-11 19-10

Bulls vs. Hawks Point Insights

Bulls Hawks 110 Points Scored (PG) 122.7 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-18 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-13 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 122.9 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 14-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 13-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

