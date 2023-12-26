How to Watch the Bulls vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (12-17) go up against the Chicago Bulls (13-18) on December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.
Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (50.2%).
- Chicago is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 50.2% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at third.
- The Bulls' 110.0 points per game are 12.9 fewer points than the 122.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 122.9 points, Chicago is 4-1.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls score fewer points per game at home (109.8) than away (110.2), but also allow fewer at home (108.5) than away (117.1).
- Chicago is allowing fewer points at home (108.5 per game) than away (117.1).
- The Bulls average 0.6 more assists per game at home (24.0) than away (23.4).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Henri Drell
|Out
|Thumb
|Nikola Vucevic
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Onuralp Bitim
|Out
|Nose
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
