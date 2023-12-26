Cumberland County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Cumberland County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Cumberland County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Neoga High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 11:25 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Neoga High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
