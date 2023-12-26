On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks and DeMar DeRozan will battle when the Hawks (12-17) play the Chicago Bulls (13-18) at United Center, December 26 at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

DeMar DeRozan vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat DeMar DeRozan Trae Young Total Fantasy Pts 1083.8 1286.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.4 47.6 Fantasy Rank 7 28

DeMar DeRozan vs. Trae Young Insights

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeRozan gets the Bulls 22.3 points, 3.8 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Bulls put up 110 points per game (27th in league) while giving up 112.4 per contest (ninth in NBA). They have a -75 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The 42.5 rebounds per game Chicago accumulates rank 22nd in the league, 2.3 fewer than the 44.8 its opponents grab.

The Bulls connect on 12.2 three-pointers per game (20th in the league), 1.9 fewer than their opponents.

Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.5 (third in league) while its opponents average 14.

Trae Young & the Hawks

Trae Young is posting 28.3 points, 11.2 assists and 3.1 boards per game.

The Hawks have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 122.7 points per game (third in the league) and allowing 122.9 (27th in the NBA).

Atlanta records 44.1 rebounds per game (14th in the league) compared to the 44.1 of its opponents.

The Hawks make 14.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 37.5% rate (12th in the NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make while shooting 38.5% from deep.

Atlanta has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13 per game (14th in NBA play) while forcing 14.5 (fifth in the league).

DeMar DeRozan vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat DeMar DeRozan Trae Young Plus/Minus Per Game -3.3 0.7 Usage Percentage 26.1% 31.9% True Shooting Pct 55.4% 59.2% Total Rebound Pct 5.8% 4.6% Assist Pct 23.6% 45.7%

