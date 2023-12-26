Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in DuPage County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Palatine High School at York High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 25

12:00 AM CT on December 25 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory at Montini Catholic High School

Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on December 26

4:25 PM CT on December 26 Location: Westmont, IL

Westmont, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Conant High School at York High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 26

5:00 PM CT on December 26 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alcott College Preparatory at Westmont High School