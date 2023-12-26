DuPage County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in DuPage County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palatine High School at York High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 25
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conant High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcott College Preparatory at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
