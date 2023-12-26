Grundy County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Grundy County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grundy County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gardner-South Wilmington High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.