Livingston County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Livingston County, Illinois today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dwight Township High School at Somonauk High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reed-Custer High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
