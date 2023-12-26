Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in McLean County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ridgeview High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 9:55 AM CT on December 26

9:55 AM CT on December 26 Location: Monticello, IL

Monticello, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmington High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 26

10:30 AM CT on December 26 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Monticello High School at Ridgeview High School