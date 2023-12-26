Montgomery County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nokomis High School at Vandalia High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 25
- Location: Vandalia, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnwood High School at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 25
- Location: Waverly, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnwood High School at Auburn High School - Auburn
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.