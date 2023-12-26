If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Morgan County, Illinois today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Franklin High School Co-Op - South County

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 25

12:00 AM CT on December 25 Location: Franklin, IL

Franklin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincolnwood High School at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 25

12:00 AM CT on December 25 Location: Waverly, IL

Waverly, IL Conference: MSM

MSM How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran High School - Springfield at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County

Game Time: 8:30 AM CT on December 26

8:30 AM CT on December 26 Location: Waverly, IL

Waverly, IL Conference: MSM

MSM How to Stream: Watch Here

Pawnee High School at Routt Catholic High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 26

10:30 AM CT on December 26 Location: Waverly, IL

Waverly, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-City High School at Triopia Co-Op