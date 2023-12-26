The Chicago Bulls, with Nikola Vucevic, face the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Vucevic, in his last game, had 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in a 109-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

With prop bets available for Vucevic, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 16.7 18.9 Rebounds 11.5 10.4 11.2 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.8 PRA -- 30.5 33.9 PR -- 27.1 30.1 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.6



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Hawks

Vucevic has taken 15.5 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 17.3% and 17.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Vucevic is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Bulls average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Hawks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have allowed 122.9 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the league.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks allow 28.3 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 34 19 10 3 0 0 0 1/23/2023 39 14 17 7 1 0 1 12/21/2022 33 20 7 2 2 1 1 12/11/2022 37 13 8 1 1 0 2

