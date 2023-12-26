Will County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Will County, Illinois today? We've got the information.
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilmington High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reed-Custer High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
