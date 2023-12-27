Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Alexander County, Illinois. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alexander County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Johnston City High School at Egyptian High School

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 27
  • Location: Cobden, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cairo High School at Elverado High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 27
  • Location: Cobden, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.