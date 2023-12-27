If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Carroll County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mt. Pulaski High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 27

10:00 AM CT on December 27 Location: Broadlands, IL

Broadlands, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School at Salt Fork High School