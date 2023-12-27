Champaign County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Champaign County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centennial High School at Effingham High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Effingham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Armstrong High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salt Fork High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
