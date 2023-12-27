If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Champaign County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centennial High School at Effingham High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 26

12:00 AM CT on December 26 Location: Effingham, IL

Effingham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Armstrong High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 27

11:30 AM CT on December 27 Location: Broadlands, IL

Broadlands, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at The High School of Saint Thomas More

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 27

1:30 PM CT on December 27 Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Salt Fork High School at Heritage High School