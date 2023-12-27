The Chicago State Cougars (7-10) take on the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars have shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
  • Chicago State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 173rd.
  • The Cougars score just 0.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Lancers allow (65.8).
  • Chicago State is 5-3 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 59.7.
  • In 2023-24 the Cougars are allowing 0.3 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than away (69.3).
  • Chicago State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than away (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 78-68 Jones Convocation Center
12/20/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Wisconsin L 80-53 Kohl Center
12/27/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.