The Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) will meet the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brent Davis: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Noble Crawford: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Dominique Daniels Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Hunter Goodrick: 8.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Brantly Stevenson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 276th 70.4 Points Scored 65.8 330th 45th 64.7 Points Allowed 71.8 204th 59th 39.9 Rebounds 31.5 341st 53rd 11.0 Off. Rebounds 8.5 237th 222nd 7.0 3pt Made 5.8 309th 294th 11.6 Assists 9.8 349th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 13.4 293rd

