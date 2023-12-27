Douglas County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Douglas County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tuscola High School at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
- Game Time: 11:25 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Tuscola High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.