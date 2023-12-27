DuPage County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in DuPage County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenbrook South High School at York High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenton High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reavis High School at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conant High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schaumburg High School at Hinsdale Central High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
