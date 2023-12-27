In Ford County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Ford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakwood High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School

Game Time: 9:55 AM CT on December 27

9:55 AM CT on December 27 Location: Monticello, IL

Monticello, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscola High School at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School

Game Time: 11:25 AM CT on December 27

11:25 AM CT on December 27 Location: Monticello, IL

Monticello, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at Oakwood High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 27

5:55 PM CT on December 27 Location: Monticello, IL

Monticello, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Tuscola High School