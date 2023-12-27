In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Jordan Kyrou to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

Kyrou has scored in seven of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has scored one goal against the Stars this season in two games (15 shots).

Kyrou has picked up five assists on the power play.

Kyrou averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Kyrou recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 20:12 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 17:28 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 3 1 2 17:39 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 16:25 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

