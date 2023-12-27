Kane County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Kane County, Illinois today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Francis de Sales High School at East Aurora High School
- Game Time: 2:35 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southland College Prep Charter High School at East Aurora High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
