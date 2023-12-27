If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in McHenry County, Illinois today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rockford Christian High School at Marengo High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 27

11:00 AM CT on December 27 Location: Marengo, IL

Marengo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sycamore High School at Crystal Lake Central High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 27

12:30 PM CT on December 27 Location: Marengo, IL

Marengo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Genoa-Kingston High School at Woodstock North High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 27

2:00 PM CT on December 27 Location: Marengo, IL

Marengo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sycamore High School at Marengo High School