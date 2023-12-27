The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Morgan County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Franklin High School Co-Op - South County

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 26

12:00 AM CT on December 26 Location: Franklin, IL

Franklin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-City High School at Triopia High School