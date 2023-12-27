The St. Louis Blues, including Pavel Buchnevich, will be in action Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Fancy a wager on Buchnevich? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Buchnevich has averaged 18:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Buchnevich has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Buchnevich has a point in 16 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points nine times.

In 12 of 31 games this season, Buchnevich has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Buchnevich's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Buchnevich has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 31 Games 5 28 Points 0 12 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.