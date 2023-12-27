Will Sammy Blais Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 27?
When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Sammy Blais score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Blais stats and insights
- In one of 27 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in two games against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Blais has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Blais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|8:08
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:28
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|7:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:15
|Home
|L 8-3
Blues vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
