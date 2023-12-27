When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Sammy Blais score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Blais stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in two games against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Blais has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 8:08 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 4-1 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:28 Home L 6-4 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:30 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 7:30 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 8-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.