Whiteside County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Whiteside County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kewanee High School at Erie-Prophetstown COOP
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Prophetstown, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Taylorville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
