Ayo Dosunmu could make a big impact for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Indiana Pacers.

Dosunmu, in his most recent time out, had 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 118-113 win over the Hawks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Dosunmu's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Ayo Dosunmu Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.6 9.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.3 3.6 Assists -- 1.8 2.1 PRA -- 11.7 15.4 PR -- 9.9 13.3 3PM 1.5 1 1.3



Ayo Dosunmu Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 6.3% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging six per contest.

He's knocked down one threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 106.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 125.5 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 42.7 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 25.2 assists per contest, the Pacers are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 10.6 makes per game.

Ayo Dosunmu vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 10 0 1 0 0 1 1

