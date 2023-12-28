Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Boone County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boone County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Belvidere High School at Lincoln-Way East High School