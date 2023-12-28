Central Division opponents face one another when the Chicago Bulls (10-16) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (13-9) at United Center, tipping off on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSIN

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic puts up 16.7 points, 10.6 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.3 points, 3.6 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White averages 17.1 points, 3.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

Patrick Williams averages 8.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.1 boards.

Andre Drummond puts up 6.2 points, 6.8 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 26 points, 4.1 rebounds and 11.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is putting up 17.2 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's draining 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

The Pacers are receiving 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.

Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield is putting up 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.

Bulls vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Bulls Pacers 109.7 Points Avg. 128.4 113.5 Points Allowed Avg. 125.5 44.7% Field Goal % 50.7% 36.4% Three Point % 37.9%

