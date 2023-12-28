Bulls vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (15-14) hit the road in Central Division action against the Chicago Bulls (14-18) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pacers are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 240.5 points.
Bulls vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-2.5
|240.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 240.5 points in three of 32 games this season.
- Chicago's games this season have had an average of 222.6 points, 17.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Chicago's ATS record is 16-16-0 this year.
- The Bulls have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info
Bulls vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|20
|69%
|126.3
|236.5
|125.5
|237.9
|242.1
|Bulls
|3
|9.4%
|110.2
|236.5
|112.4
|237.9
|221.2
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
- Six of the Bulls' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Chicago has the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (9-9-0 record) and away (7-7-0) this season.
- The Bulls score an average of 110.2 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 125.5 the Pacers give up to opponents.
- Chicago is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 125.5 points.
Bulls vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|16-16
|10-7
|18-14
|Pacers
|15-14
|7-7
|21-8
Bulls vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Bulls
|Pacers
|110.2
|126.3
|26
|1
|2-0
|15-8
|1-1
|15-8
|112.4
|125.5
|9
|29
|15-16
|0-0
|14-17
|0-0
