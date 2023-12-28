Central Division opponents square off when the Chicago Bulls (14-18) host the Indiana Pacers (15-14) at United Center on December 28, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 50.9% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Chicago is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 50.9% from the field.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The 110.2 points per game the Bulls put up are 15.3 fewer points than the Pacers give up (125.5).

When Chicago scores more than 125.5 points, it is 1-1.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls are putting up the same number of points in home games and in road games (110.2) this year.

In home games, Chicago is ceding 8.4 fewer points per game (108.7) than on the road (117.1).

In terms of three-pointers, the Bulls have fared worse at home this season, averaging 11.9 treys per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 12.1 per game and a 38.2% percentage in road games.

Bulls Injuries