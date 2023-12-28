Bookmakers have listed player props for Tyrese Haliburton, DeMar DeRozan and others when the Indiana Pacers visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST
27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: +100)
  • The 22.4 points DeRozan scores per game are 5.1 less than his prop total on Thursday.
  • He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).
  • DeRozan has dished out 5.5 assists per game, which is 1.0 less than Thursday's over/under.

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -108)
  • The 17.7 points Coby White has scored per game this season is 6.8 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (24.5).
  • He has pulled down 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet in Thursday's game (4.5).
  • White has averaged 5.0 assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • White has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Patrick Williams Props

PTS REB 3PM
14.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -111)
  • Thursday's over/under for Patrick Williams is 14.5. That is 4.6 more than his season average.
  • He collects 4.1 rebounds per game, 1.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday.
  • He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +120) 12.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -143)
  • The 24.8 points Haliburton has scored per game this season is 0.7 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (25.5).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).
  • Haliburton's year-long assist average -- 12.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (12.5).
  • Haliburton has hit 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -108)
  • Myles Turner's 16.8-point scoring average is 0.7 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 7.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (7.5).
  • He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

