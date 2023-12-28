Christian County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Christian County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Christian County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edinburg High School at North Mac High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
