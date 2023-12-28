Coles County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Coles County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coles County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charleston High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Teutopolis, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Anthony High School at Mattoon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Effingham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.