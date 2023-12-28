There is high school basketball competition in Cook County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glenbrook South High School at York High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27

12:00 AM CT on December 27 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Trier High School at Pontiac Township High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27

12:00 AM CT on December 27 Location: Pontiac, IL

Pontiac, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Reavis High School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory

Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on December 28

4:25 PM CT on December 28 Location: Westmont, IL

Westmont, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Lawn Community High School at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 28

4:30 PM CT on December 28 Location: Effingham, IL

Effingham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Conant High School at York High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28

5:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Hope Academy at Westmont High School