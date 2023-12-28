Cook County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Cook County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenbrook South High School at York High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Trier High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Pontiac, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reavis High School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory
- Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Lawn Community High School at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Effingham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conant High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Hope Academy at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
