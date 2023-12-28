De Witt County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in De Witt County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
De Witt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tuscola High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Monticello, IL
- Conference: Central Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
