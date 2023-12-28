DeKalb County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in DeKalb County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Creek High School at Wilmington High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reed-Custer High School at Somonauk High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
