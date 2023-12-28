Thursday's contest that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (8-5) against the Alcorn State Braves (2-7) at Wintrust Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-55 in favor of DePaul, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 28.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Blue Demons secured a 76-55 victory against Xavier.

DePaul vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

DePaul vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 79, Alcorn State 55

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons clinched their best win of the season on December 5, when they claimed a 68-64 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Demons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

DePaul has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

DePaul has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (seven).

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 36) on December 5

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 198) on November 26

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 199) on December 13

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 250) on November 6

85-62 over Howard (No. 272) on November 20

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

19.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Jorie Allen: 11.1 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

11.1 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Katlyn Gilbert: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.4 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.4 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Kate Clarke: 13.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (31-for-73)

13.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (31-for-73) Michelle Sidor: 9.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 47.7 3PT% (31-for-65)

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are outscoring opponents by 10 points per game with a +130 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.5 points per game (40th in college basketball) and give up 69.5 per contest (282nd in college basketball).

