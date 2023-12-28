Douglas County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Douglas County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Douglas County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartsburg-Emden High School at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
