Macon County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Macon County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lutheran School Association High School at Judah Christian School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central A & M High School at Maroa-Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Teresa Catholic High School at Riverton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
