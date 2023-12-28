Williamson County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Williamson County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Williamson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sterling High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Taylorville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
