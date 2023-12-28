Winnebago County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Winnebago County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockford Auburn High School at Brother Rice High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Aurora High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.