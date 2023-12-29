The St. Louis Blues will host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, December 29, with the Avalanche defeated in six consecutive road games.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blues vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Avalanche Blues 8-2 STL 11/1/2023 Avalanche Blues 4-1 COL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 111 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the NHL.

The Blues' 101 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blues have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 34 13 24 37 20 27 54.1% Pavel Buchnevich 32 12 16 28 24 22 25% Jordan Kyrou 34 9 16 25 21 20 33.3% Kevin Hayes 34 9 10 19 13 22 57.9% Justin Faulk 34 2 15 17 15 19 -

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 108 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the league (128 total, 3.7 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals during that span.

Avalanche Key Players