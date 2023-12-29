The Colorado Avalanche (21-11-3) carry a six-game road losing streak into a matchup with the St. Louis Blues (18-15-1) on Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-165) Blues (+140) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have won 12 of the 22 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

St. Louis has gone 6-8, a 42.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 13 of 34 times.

Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blues vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 128 (2nd) Goals 101 (24th) 108 (16th) Goals Allowed 111 (20th) 32 (3rd) Power Play Goals 11 (31st) 20 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (11th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis possesses a 5-5-0 line against the spread while finishing 5-5-0 straight up in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, St. Louis has gone over the total six times.

The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.9 goals.

The Blues have scored 101 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 24th in the NHL.

The Blues have conceded 111 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th.

They have a -10 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.

